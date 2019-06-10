|
09/01/1938 - 06/04/2019 Patricia Sue Mihovil passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. She was born September 1, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana and moved to San Pedro in 1946. Pat graduated from San Pedro High School in the Summer of 1956. She married Donald Mihovil on December 28, 1961 and they had four children: Donald Mihovil, Jr. (Lynn), Steven Mihovil, Denise Grizzard, and Michael Mihovil (Martha). Pat is survived by her sister, Mary Eggers (Donald) of Carson, brother-in-law John "Butch" Mihovil of San Pedro, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 2 great nieces, and 1 great nephew. Pat was the Queen Mum of a Chapter of the L.A. County Sheriff's Red Hat Society. She enjoyed traveling all over the country in her RV, and later in her life cruising all over the world became her pleasure. Services will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Wednesday June 12th, at 1:00 PM, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guest book at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 10, 2019