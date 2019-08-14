|
May 1, 1932 - July 23, 2019 Patricia May Warhol died peacefully on July 23, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes. She was the director of the American Cetacean Society for several years and also worked as a grant writer for several other ocean research and conservation groups. She had a great love for her family, friends, career, and life in Rancho Palos Verdes. She is survived by her husband, five children and three brothers. A service will be held at St. Peter's by the Sea, 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 14, 2019