Aug 7, 1958 - Jan 13, 2020 Patrick Joseph Meehan died peacefully in his sleep 13 January 2020. Patrick was born and raised in Redondo Beach and loved everything about his hometown. Patrick had the unfortunate diagnosis of a brain tumor in 1988, and although the original doctors weren't able to help him, a doctor in San Fransicso was able to operate and give Pat 30+ more years than the original prognosis. Pat made good use of this time forming long lasting friendships and enjoying the beach. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Ann (2015) and James (2011) Meehan and by his brother Michael (2011). Pat left behind his heart broken family, sister Monica and brother in law Hans, his sister Bridget, and sister in law Elena, his nieces Ingrid (Danny), Shannon and Arlene and nephews Kristian (Megan), Kyle (Shaleece) and Thomas, and his great nieces Ellika and Blessany and great nephews Ryder, Broxton and Lennox. Patrick had so many friends who also grieve his death, some of whom went back to grade school days. He always felt so grateful and happy to have such good friends for such a long time. Due to Covid19, a delayed paddle out memorial is planned for 18 April 2021 at 9:30 at Torrance Beach/Miramar Park, the beach where he used to surf and the place he often referred to as his happy place. Reception will follow at Elks Club, Redondo Beach. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, friends bring only their best Pat Story to share.





