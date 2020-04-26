|
|
March 9, 1942 - April 10, 2020 With unimaginable sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father. Born in San Pedro and preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary (Masse) Ryan, brothers, Tom, John and Bill, nephew Michael Ryan. Pat attended Mary Star of the Sea grammar school and high school, graduating in 1960 and continued his education at Mount St. Mary's and Cal Poly in Pomona, earning his bachelor's in Landscape Architecture. With an eye for design and detail, Pat started Ryco Construction in 1976, completing many beautification and engineering projects for various cities and counties throughout California, receiving recognition for these completed projects in the industry's publications. Childhood vacations took the family to national and state parks across the U. S. This led to a love and respect for the outdoors and a lifetime spent fishing and hunting. The deep-sea fishing trips locally, internationally and Alaska; the annual Kern River fishing trip with the Colello, Gregorio, Marsh and Mattera families; annual elk-hunting trips to Colorado with lifelong friend, David Scotti; restoring two vintage Volkswagens, or just relaxing at his Palm Desert vacation home with his dog were the best times of his life. Joining the DB Club of San Pedro allowed him to reconnect with many childhood friends and classmates from Mary Star of the Sea, sharing memories, road trips, picnics, dinners and celebrations. Pat was a family man first; supportive, generous and loving. He was smart, honorable, thoughtful, ethical and highly principled, quick-witted and quick with a handshake. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Madeline; daughters, Tycanne (Paul) Arceri, Tamis Ryan and his faithful lab, Annie; sisters-in-law, Helene Vaughn and Mary Orlando; nephew, Richard Ryan; cousins, John, Frank and Teresa Masse; lifelong friends, David Scotti, Ralph Perez, John Blahnik, Jerry Kaloper, Don Gazzola, Bob Chenoweth and so many, many more. Per Pat's wishes there will be a ceremony of spreading of his ashes and a gathering when time allows.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2020