Patrick Vincent Maniaci

Patrick Vincent Maniaci Obituary
Patrick Vincent Maniaci It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Vincent Maniaci announce his sudden passing on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 28. Patrick will be forever remembered by his mother, Christine and her husband, Dave, his brother, Jack and his grandparents, Noreen and Daniel Maniaci. Patrick will also be forever remembered and sadly missed by his aunts and uncles, his numerous cousins, his extended family and all his many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:30pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. Both will be held at the Green Hills Memorial Chapel located at 27501 S. Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275. Interment will follow in the family plot at Green Hills Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
