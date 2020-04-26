|
Aug 19, 1947 - Apr 17, 2020 Patsy Jo (Wright) Watts, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at home at the age of 72 early Friday morning, April 17, 2020. She was born in Mountain Grove, Missouri to Herman and Joan Wright; one of five children. She married Frank Watts on November 16, 1963 and they bought a house and settled in Redondo Beach, California in 1971 where they raised two children. Patsy worked for Redondo Beach Unified School District for 27 years and was a volunteer for many years with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and the PTA. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Watts in 2001 and her brother Charles Wright in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (Kurt Whittaker), son Mark (Lissa) her 3 grandchildren Dillon, Mason and Jameson, in addition to her brother Steve (Pam), brother Jim (Angie), sister Peggy (Joe Bryant) and their children. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. A celebration of Patsy's life will be scheduled in the Fall. Visit LMR-Rice Center's website, www.lafuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 26, 2020