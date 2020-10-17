Paul Connolly

1/1
Mar 31, 1941 - Oct 7, 2020 Paul Martin Connolly, born March 31, 1941, San Francisco, California. Died October 7, 2020, Torrance, California. Graduated from St. Ignatius High School, San Francisco and California State University, Pomona with a degree in Urban Planning. Paul was a 28 year employee of the City of Redondo Beach, starting as a planning assistant. He rose through the ranks in the planning department to become Chief of Planning. He retired from the position of City Manager in 1997. Beloved husband of Gail; daughters, Christina Stark, Paula Suiso and Elizabeth Thomas, and Papa Paul to Gunnar, Gage and Gail Seybold, Hana, Skylar and Halimeda Suiso, Joseph and Maisy Thomas. Private memorial service was held. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 17, 2020.
