1932 - 2019 Paul Clemens Randau died peacefully at home on Friday April 27, 2019. Paul was born in New York, New York in 1932. He spent his childhood in Rye, New York with his brother John Allen Randau who passed away two years ago. The brothers attended school at Rye Country Day, and later high school at Deerfield Academy. They spent their summers with family at the Bar RR ranch in Wyoming. These summers left a lasting impression on Paul, giving him an unending love of the mountains and a "frontier" spirit. Paul and John both began their studies at Yale but when their father passed away they transferred to Stanford to be closer to their mother who lived in Los Altos Hills. Paul graduated from Stanford with a BS in Earth Sciences in 1955. He was an active member of the Stanford Alpine Club and spent his weekends climbing in Yosemite Valley or skiing with his friends on long wooden skis. He spent his college summers working back at the Bar RR. Never one to pass up an adventure, he spent the next two years serving in the US Army as an Engineer surveying the Libyan Desert. After his time in the army he chose to travel back to the states over land and sea visiting many countries and having many adventures en route. Paul enrolled in the University of Iowa in 1960 for a MS in Petroleum Geology, which included a year at Moscow University studying cephalopods with Russian Scientist V.E. Ruzheneev. From there he landed back in Wyoming, this time working for Standard Oil Company exploring for oil and uranium in Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and California. In 1963 he made a brief interlude into politics. Paul ran for Wyoming state legislature and lost which prompted a career change. He returned to California to attend Stanford Medical School, graduating class of 1970. During medical school summers he traveled to Alaska to crew on the salmon fishing fleets. Paul did his residency at LA County General and specialized in Emergency Medicine. At the tail end of his residency Paul booked a trip to Cozumel where he met his wife, Christine, on a scuba diving boat. Not long after, they married in Mexico City in 1972 and moved back to Los Angeles to start a family. For the next 35 years, Paul practiced Emergency Medicine at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance. He was also a clinical instructor of Emergency Medicine at USC Medical Center. In 2010 Paul retired briefly before going back to work part-time at the Urgent Care because he missed seeing patients. Throughout his career Paul was an avid outdoorsman and marathon runner, heli-skier and hiker. He went on many adventures with Christine, his children, Julie, Kevin, and Colin and his faithful dog, Max. He spent his eventual retirement reading a great deal, corresponding with friends, going to the gym, swimming in the ocean and pool, and enjoying watching his five grandchildren brave the surf. Paul was always devoted to the Catholic Church. He was a parishioner at American Martyrs for 45 years and also enjoyed attending mass with the Jesuits at LMU. Paul is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at American Martyrs Church on Friday May 10, 2019 at 1:15 pm. Private Internment.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 5, 2019