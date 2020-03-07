|
May 3, 1948 - March 3, 2020 Paula Gira Shoemaker passed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA at the age of 71. She is survived by her son Brian, daughter Jean (RJ), sister Nancy (Jeff), granddaughter Victoria, father-in-law Calvin, and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Jim, father Paul and mother Audrey. Paula was born on May 3rd, 1948 in Los Angeles, CA to Paul and Audrey Gira. She graduated from Louisville High School in Woodland Hills, CA in 1967. Paula then entered the Continental Airlines Flight Attendant Academy in 1969, and following graduation began a career she loved as a flight attendant. Paula had an exciting and adventurous career as she flew throughout the world, and was based in Honolulu, Los Angeles, and Denver. While at Continental, Paula met the love of her life, pilot Jim Shoemaker. Paula and Jim flew together for many years, and ultimately settled in Rancho Palos Verdes. There they started their family with son Brian and daughter Jean attending Peninsula High School and graduating from Marymount California University. In retirement, Paula and Jim enjoyed spending time at their second home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. From river rafting, dune buggy riding, to flying vacations in a small plane, Paula was always up for adventure. Paula was elated to recently become a grandmother to her first grandchild, Victoria. Paula also had number of lifelong friends that she cherished. She loved the frequent lunch get-togethers, and retreats with them to Lake Havasu. Paula was blessed with a welcoming spirit, and was always ready to host gatherings with family and friends. Her home became the mecca for countless Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations, and wonderful barbeques overlooking Palos Verdes. Paula was a caring and devoted mother, and dedicated herself to her family. One of Paula's proudest events was watching her children graduate from college. We all remember Paula as a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt. Thank you Paula for everything that you gave to us, and for passing us your spirit of love and devotion. We wish we had more time with you, and we know that you and Jim are now soaring together again. Visitation will occur between 4:00pm and 8:00pm on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Lighthouse Memorial's White & Day Center in Redondo Beach. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 10th at St. John Fisher Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Lighthouse Memorial White & Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277. You may also feel free to make a donation to the in lieu of flowers. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 7, 2020