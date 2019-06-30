|
Pauline E. Sturgeon (Trapp) 1920 - 2019 Pauline passed away at home, peacefully, on June 15, 2019 at the age of 98. The youngest of seven children, she was born in Riverside, CA to Benjamin Trapp and Ethel Trapp (Bruce). She spent her childhood in Hemet and Pomona, CA where her father was a storekeeper. She attended Pasadena City College earning her Nursing License in 1941 and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Public Health Nursing from UCLA. During WWII Pauline served in the US Navy as a Navy Nurse and was stationed at Port Hueneme and San Diego, CA. After the war, she was employed by the City of Long Beach as a Public Health Nurse. In 1947 she shared a dance with Rollin Sturgeon at the Hollywood Palladium and they married two years later. Soon they were a family of four with the arrival of children, Paulette Grace and Mark Rollin. In 1956, the Sturgeon family moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, their home of past 63 years. Pauline worked as a school nurse at Banning High School, retiring in 1980. Upon retirement, Pauline and Rollin traveled the world, seeing Europe, China, Indonesia and visiting nearly every National Park. Pauline never forgot to bring gifts home to her granddaughters, Bryce, Kimberly, and Kelsey. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family, especially the three granddaughters. She enjoyed tending to her garden and her colorful flower beds brought a twinkle to her eye. Visiting with a neighbor or friend always brought a smile to her face. In later years, she kept up with her beloved neighbors both local and far, and perused the sports page daily in an effort to beat the blackout and watch the Dodgers on ESPN. Her caring nature and warm, generous heart will be remembered by all she smiled upon. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, 26825 Rolling Hills Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Boy's and Girl's Club of the Los Angeles Harbor http://bgclaharbor.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 30, 2019