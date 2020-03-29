|
|
May 8, 1927 - March 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Mary Furkioti. She was born in Michigan in 1927 and then lived the past 70 years in Redondo Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur. She is survived by her two children, Cathy (Steve) Fink and Dean (Angela) Furkioti, DDS; grandchildren, Jeremy (Marni), Alexandra (Viktor), Alexis (Viet), Tessa (Frank) and Deano. She also is survived by three great grandchildren, Fredi, Shepard and Walker and by her brother, George Chalekson. She was preceded in death by her youngest brother, Ernie Chalekson, DDS. While dedicating most of her life to raising her children and teaching piano to the neighborhood children, she later changed course and entered the working world at Hughes Aircraft on their satellite projects. She was also a proud Seahawk graduate from Redondo Union High School. She grew up with a host of close relatives and a sisterhood of cousins who were always by her side for literally a lifetime. She was the picture of selflessness and experienced sheer joy by being surrounded by her children and grandchildren, always hosting and babysitting to her heart's content. We already miss her, but find peace in knowing she lived a beautiful and full life. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2020