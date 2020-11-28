1/1
Pauline Marshall
February 21, 1941 - November 17, 2020 Pauline Kathryn Marshall passed away peacefully in Torrance, CA on November 17, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in San Pedro on February 21, 1941 and was a resident of Rancho Palos Verdes. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Victoria Castagnola, her brother Nicholas Castagnola and her loving husband of 53 years John Marshall. She is survived by her two children; son, Scott (Frances) Marshall; daughter, Diane (Justin) Farrand; grandchildren, Daniel, Bryan (Holly), Christopher (Pilar), and Landon; great grandchildren, Matthew and Scarlet. Pauline was a graduate of San Pedro High School and attended Long Beach State where she studied education. She went on to work at the local bank and was a secretary for an insurance office in San Pedro. In her early years, Pauline was best known for her athletic abilities and was a former lifeguard, swimmer, and diver. Pauline was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was loved by many. Visitation will be Monday, November 30th, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City at 12:30PM. Services to follow immediately at 1:00PM. Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 5835 W Slauson Ave Culver City, CA 90230


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

