July 31, 1926 - May 20, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Stoltenberg, our beloved Mother , Grandmother and Great Grandmother on May 20, 2019. Pauline was born on July 31, 1926 in West Branch Iowa to Edward Howard Elliott and Ethel Maud Elliott the oldest of three children. In 1933 the family moved to Los Angeles where she attended and graduated from Fremont High School. It was here that she met her first husband and had two sons Michael and Gene Noble. Later she met the love of her life Lyle Stoltenberg whom she married in 1974 at Manhattan Beach Community Church with reverend John Calhoun presiding and made their home in Redondo Beach for 45 years. She worked for Northrop Corporation for 35 years and rose to the position of Executive Assistant for the Hawthorne Division Vice President and General Manager. Upon retirement she became the secretary for the Manhattan Beach Community Church for seven years. She and Lyle both became active members in the Church as producers of numerous theatrical productions, members of the Shipmates and the Women's Fellowship. She will be remembered for her countless hours and involvement with charity organizations including 1736 Family Crisis Center. As her deep devotion to her grandchildren, she would take them to the beach almost everyday of the summer seasons except when she was not taking them horse back riding or to Knots Berry Farm or one of our many museums. She was deeply loved by her family and adored by her many friends whom she touch in her life. She was preceded in death by her younger sister Dorothy and survived by her younger bother Jimmy and her sons Michael Noble and Gene Noble, Stepson David Stoltenberg, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Service Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11am, Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Reception immediately following. Private internment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her honor, be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Parkinson.org/tribute
Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019