Oct. 27, 1921 - July 25, 2019 Pearl Morgan passed away on July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Pearl was born on October 27, 1921, in San Pedro, CA, to Andrija and Margarita (Mardesich) Felando. She attended 15th St School, Mary Star, and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1939. Then, on to work as a legal secretary at French Sardine Cannery. With her husband, Paul, they operated Morgan's Liquor at 3rd & Center until 1979, then at SP Farms, and finally Busy Bee Market with their daughter, Sharon. Golf beckoned, and Pearl and Paul retired. But the ever-energetic Pearl started a new career at Big Rec Golf, retiring again at 89 years of age. Pearl is survived by her daughters, Sharon and Paula Morgan, grandchildren John (Susan), Robert and Cynthia Ridgway, great grandchildren Madison Anderson, Amanda (Skylar) Stanford, and Sarah, Steven and Katie Ridgway, and nieces and nephew. Special appreciation to Louis Kirtides, who treated Pearl like his own mother. Pearl is predeceased by her husband Paul, siblings Andy, Nick and John Felando, and Kay Kinkead. Services will be at Mary Star of Sea Church, San Pedro, CA, at 10:30 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , or Providence Trinitycare Hospice Fdn, 5315 Torrance Blvd, Ste B-1, Torrance, CA 90503, or Orange Coast Medical Center Fdn, 18111 Brookhurst St, Ste 4100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 31, 2019