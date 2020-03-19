|
|
March 2, 1932 - March 11, 2020 Peggy Lou Foxworthy was born on March 2, 1932 in Lompoc, CA to Shelley and Mary Jones and raised from an early age in Redondo Beach, CA. She was the youngest of two children survived by her brother, Shelley Jones (Ventura, CA). She graduated from Redondo Union High School in 1950 where she met the love of her life James E. Foxworthy, PhD ('Red"). Married shortly after graduating, Peggy and Jim raised their family of seven children in San Pedro (RPV) and were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Peggy's faith was a guiding light in life, giving her strength during times of lost loved ones. Peggy chose the toughest and most important profession on earth, being a full-time wife and mother of seven children. With love she was a skilled manager of chaos, always making sure her seven children were well taken care of while Jim taught and, completing his doctorate at night, then built his career as a civil engineer, tenured professor and mentor to many. In spare moments, Peggy indulged her interests in art (especially Impressionism), theater, music film, and sewing, creating Halloween costumes passed down to all seven children and fashioned exquisite dresses for formal events. At midlife, with children grown, Peggy loved travel adventures with Jim and their LMU friends; England, Alaska and the Hawaiian Islands being favorite destinations. Beloved to her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, she was steadfastly ready with a scoop of Thrifty's ice cream, a carpool when called upon, or Peggy's famous mostaccioli. Peggy is survived by her son, Michael (Vicki); daughter-in-law, Stacey Jones; sons-in-law John Stuckmeyer, Sam Carr, grandchildren, Mike Jr, Aaron, Erin, Colleen, Natalie, Matthew, Miles, Timothy, Andrew, Samantha, Mason; niece, Cindy; great grandchildren, Elle, Lily, Ash, Audra, Neve, Davis and Mateo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughters, Paula, Maryellen; sons, John, Timothy, Stephen, Brian and sister-in-law, Janet. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the LMU Dr. James Foxworthy Scholarship can be sent to LMU 1 LMU Drive, University Hall Suite 2800, Los Angeles, CA 90045, Attention Alma Vorst or on line at giving.lmu.edu/Foxworthy
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 19, 2020