|
|
February 8, 1923 - March 17, 2020 Our family's Aquarian North Star has returned to the heavens, leaving an indelible mark on our world. Peggy Marie Parker Fullerton Menveg made a strong exit on St. Patrick's Day 2020, and bid us farewell in the early morning with a powerful double rainbow over the ocean in Redondo Beach, CA. Her family stayed close by her with embrace, and as she transitioned, she overheard the loving chatter of conversation, Gin Rummy and her favorite music. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her son Don Menveg of Westwood, her daughter Marcie May of Redondo Beach, her son-in-law Richard, and her grandchildren Jessica, Michael, Justin, Gracie and Margot. She is predeceased by her husband of seventy years, Lloyd, in 2015, her sister Gerry Magill in 2017, and her oldest son Michael, on her birthday in 1968. Peggy was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles to Cleva Harm and Jerry Parker, both employed at Union Station. They lived on 95th St. until her parent's divorce at the beginning of the Great Depression in 1930, when Peggy was seven years old. Her mother briefly moved her small family to San Francisco, where unkind school and church experiences drove the fiercely independent Cleva to pluck her daughters from the Catholic faith forever. To regroup, she moved the three back to her father's home in Lincoln, Nebraska. But her mother hated the bitter cold of her birth city, and when she met Peggy's stepfather Vern Fullerton of Norton, Kansas, the newly formed young family eagerly returned to California as quickly as possible, landing in Long Beach and surrounding areas. Terribly poor and with great hardship, the family moved often and worked wherever they could. Hunger and holes were not uncommon. Peggy and her family lived through the 1933 earthquake in Long Beach when she was ten years old. Aftershocks terrified the community for days, and neighborhood families camped outside their homes in fear. Small grocery stores opened their inventory to the public, and the original King Kong movie was screened gratis on a tall, local building at night, to every child's delight and terror. Peggy's parents persevered with hard work in beer joints and card rooms. The two sisters embarrassingly ate lunch alone at school because their sandwiches were wrapped in Weber's bread wrappers, feeling humiliated by their poverty. The family visited National Parks for every vacation, and at home they frequently enjoyed daily simple pleasures at city parks and beaches in Long Beach. Junior High at Franklin and then Excelsior saw gradual improvement in the quality of life. During these years, her parents opened the Ranger Caf‚ on LB Blvd, and then the Queen of Hearts on E. Anaheim, close to Joe Jost's. Peggy graduated from Poly High in 1941, where she was a fine student, thoroughly enjoying softball and volleyball. She graduated from Long Beach Beauty School, working as a beautician for seven years. Peg and her sister loved going to the Pike and the Plunge in downtown Long Beach. Arcade, Cyclone Racer, bumper cars and the Sky Wheel were fast favorites, until they graduated to USO dances at the Majestic Ballroom, Lido Ballroom and Rainbow Pier. The best big band venue was the Palladium in Los Angeles, where Peg and Gerry drove to dance to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra. It was at a local USO dance that Peggy met her future husband Lloyd, who swept her into his life and world. The deliriously happy twenty-two-year old kids married three months later in Lakewood, February 1945, modestly honeymooning in Lake Arrowhead. They moved to Wilmington, where Lloyd's prominent Harbor family lived, and where he was stationed nearby with the Coast Guard on Terminal Island. Lloyd then joined the Menveg family real estate business, and Peggy was a consummate homemaker and mother of three in a thriving small town. Her husband was appointed President of the LA Harbor Commission from 1953-1963, which changed the trajectory of their lives. She became a frequent entertainer in her large home, always stylishly and impeccably dressed-- a beautiful and generous mother of heart. Not a huge joiner, but she did like to bowl on a league at the Cove Bowl in Wilmington. She was quietly strong, patient and even tempered. Peggy's devotion to her Long Beach family, and her own, was essential to her internal beauty. Eventually, after the loss of their son at age 20, Peg and Lloyd moved to Palos Verdes Estates in 1969 and began a new chapter of their life. She developed a spiritual nature, and she was never happier than when gardening in the clay soil of her Malaga Cove yard. She enjoyed boating, fishing, clamming, local field trips and park concerts, needlepoint and travel. She was a nurturer of peacocks, a walker of the PVE Golf course and yoga practitioner in Torrance, with a keen interest in art, wellness & prevention. These activities brought her everyday joy and stability. Her grandchildren extended her immense generosity of spirit and love. She supported all of us, through every calm and each storm. Peggy courageously coped with the tyranny of a dementia diagnosis in 2008 until her passing. She was ever kind, warm and true throughout her ninety-seven years. Helper, Night Owl, Mother guiding light to all. She sacrificed for her family, privately triumphing over great sorrow through the decades. Ultimate and gentle survivor, enduring, empathetic and evergreen-this was our beloved Matriarch. We will gather to celebrate Peggy at one of her and Lloyd's most cherished venues, PVE Golf Club, at a date to be determined. All friends, family and the many loving caregivers to our parents are welcome to celebrate their lives with us. We will reach out when calm prevails. Green Hills Mortuary (310) 831-0311
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 24, 2020