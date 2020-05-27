Petar Bilicic
Mar. 21, 1946 - April 29, 2020 Petar Bilicic passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1946 in Komiza, Croatia and was a 43 year resident of San Pedro. Petar is survived by his wife Vanja; son, Jakov; daughter, Paulina; daughter-in-law, Sanja; son-in-law Kresimir; grandchildren: Ivana, Antonela, Mariana and Mateo; brother, Dinko; along with sister-in-laws, a brother-in-law, nephews, a niece and cousins. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Nicholas Church in Komiza, Croatia (date and time TBD). Please contact the mortuary directly for more information regarding the interment being held in Croatia.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 27, 2020.
