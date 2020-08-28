December 31, 1941 - August 4, 2020 Pete Avila, 78, was "Petey" to us. He was the youngest of thirteen children. He was born and raised in San Pedro. He was a shy little boy as a child. He attended Barton Hill Elementary, Dana Junior High School, and graduated from San Pedro High School, all in San Pedro. At San Pedro High, he liked helping kids from other countries by trying to teach them English and being a friend to them. He later went on to work at Todd Shipyard with many "Pedro Guys" that he knew. He worked there until it closed. He loved music and played drums. He and a few friends would get together and play music in the garage. He enjoyed walking all over San Pedro. He especially enjoyed attending family get-togethers, spending time with all his nieces and nephews and eating lots of good food. He was an Usher at St. Peter's Catholic Church in San Pedro for many years. The only time he would miss being there was when he was sick. His first bout with Lymphoma cancer, he went into remission. His second bout was more aggressive and he passed away August 4, 2020. Petey was a good brother with a big heart and will truly be missed by all his family. He is predeceased by parents, Dominga and Barney Avila; brothers, Manuel, Art, Eppie, Sam, and Raymond Avila. (Gabriel, Antonia, Natalia and Panchita all died as children). He is survived by his sisters, Lily Moreno, Alice Rodriguez, and Carmen Chavez and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach on September 2, 2020. Mass will be at 1:00pm





