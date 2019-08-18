|
July 31, 1927 - July 31, 2019 Pete was born in San Francisco and left this earth on his 92nd birthday in his hometown of San Pedro, CA. Pete attended Barton Hill Elementary, Dana Junior High and San Pedro High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Pete was a very talented artist. After attending technical art school, Pete had a successful career as a commercial artist for the L.A. Examiner, L.A. Times and as a freelance artist. In his later years, Pete enjoyed old movies, good music, spending time with family, visiting with friends at the San Pedro Cafe and watching sports and horse racing. Pete is survived by his brother, Bob Bentovoja; cousin, Angie Erceg; children, David (Patty), Randy, Mitzi and Paul (Margie); Grandchildren, Kelly, Kyle, Katie, Kevin and Mirjana Bentovoja. We find peace in knowing Pete lived each day to the fullest and he is now with his parents, Petar and Maria and many other relatives and friends. His kindness and joy will live on through all who knew him. Private services will be held.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 18, 2019