1932 - 2020 Peter Bucci passed away June 4th in Cardiff by the Sea, California. Peter was a businessman and commercial tuna fishing and tuna farming pioneer. He was born in Komiza, a village in what is now Croatia. He immigrated with his family to San Pedro in 1949. He met the love of his life, Marian, and they married in 1956. Pete and Marian began their married life while he served in the US Army. Following his discharge in 1957, they moved with their two young children, Giacomo and Mary, to Peru and then to Chile. He captained tuna seiners for various companies including Star Kist. While in Chile, their third child Giuseppe was born. Because of political unrest in Chile, Pete returned with his family to San Pedro during the mid 1960s. He purchased and operated two liquor stores for ten years. In the 1970s, Pete returned to the fishing industry and began the second chapter of his global adventures. Pete worked in Australia and captained the tuna seiner Boston Bay in Eden and Port Lincoln. As the tuna industry evolved, Pete became a consultant in the design and construction of tuna pens, traveling internationally to many locations including Indonesia, Malta and Libya. Throughout his life, Pete was devoted to Marian and together they shared their many adventures. Their happiest moments were their annual summer trips to the family home in Komiza where they would reunite with friends and relatives. Peter is survived by his loving family: Son Giacomo Bucci (Lori Pivo), daughter Mary Helfrich (Scott Helfrich), son Giuseppe Bucci (Terry Bucci), granddaughters Christina Bucci Hamilton, Danielle Volen, Katherine Bucci and Rachael Helfrich, grandsons Peter Bucci, Adam Bucci and Andrew Helfrich, sisters Lucy Holmes and Marian Bassett. Funeral services are private in light of the current pandemic. Green Hills Memorial Park





