Aug. 17, 1932 - April 24, 2020 Peter Costa, 87, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. Peter was born August 17, 1932, at home in San Pedro to Anna (Pugliese) and Domenico Costa. Peter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan, his sons Domenic (Pam), James (Mary), Peter (Teresa) and daughters Ann and Sarah, his seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, his sisters Frances Pilato, Filomena (Tony) Pirozzi, and Anna (Randy) Gomez, brother-in-law Jim (Elaine) Busher, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many friends. Peter is preceded in death by his mother and father and brother Nick Costa. A life-long resident of San Pedro, Peter attended Cabrillo Ave Elementary, Dana Junior High and San Pedro High School, Class of Summer 1951. Peter worked many jobs: paper boy, cannery worker, and laborer with his good friend Libby DiBernardo. He got into construction and stayed in the business for over 50 years; he worked his way up from a laborer to a licensed building contractor. He built many apartment homes, commercial offices, warehouses, and homes in the 1960's and 1970's. Peter was a member of both the San Pedro Elks Lodge for 48 years and the Dalmatian-American Club for 30 years. Peter liked to relax in Avalon, Catalina Island with his family where he had been going since he was a young boy, going over on his father's boat, City of Naples. Peter enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved when they would all get together for a barbecue. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Dodgers. Peter was well known and loved by many in San Pedro and Avalon due to his outgoing personality and great smile. He loved his family and all of his friends. He never met a stranger, just a friend he had not known before. Peter, Petey, Dad, Grandpa: we will always love you and cherish our memories of you. At this time, services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting one of his favorite organizations: San Pedro High Pirate Boosters, Mary Star of the Sea High School, Elks Lodge #966 Rebuilding Fund, or the Dalmatian-American Scholarship Fund. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 29, 2020