|
|
January 9, 1936 - September 15, 2019 Peter Frank Mastan, M.D. passed away September 15, 2019 peacefully at his home from cancer. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Peter attended the University of California, Los Angeles and then went on to medical school at the University of Maryland. Following his internship at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, he completed his residency training and Master's Degree in Ophthalmology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Peter served as a Major stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, serving as the Chief of Ophthalmology. He continued practicing medicine initially in San Pedro, CA and then for over forty-five years in Torrance, CA, including being on staff at Torrance Memorial Medical Center for over forty-seven years and also at Little Company of Mary and St. Francis hospitals. He loved his work and enjoyed his conversations with his patients. Family was of great importance to Peter, attending all of his children's performances, games and activities. His love for education, community, and mentorship showed through the many years that he coached for Rolling Hills Little League and the Palos Verdes Girls Softball, Girls Basketball, and Boys Basketball Leagues. With a passion for the arts, Peter played the piano and organ and composed the lyrics and music for over 50 songs. He also enjoyed painting and creating works of stained glass that are displayed throughout his home. His inspiration was a love of life and his family and he always felt that there was more to learn and create. He will always be known as loving, devoted, and for his unforgettable sense of humor. Peter is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley, his children James and spouse Kim, David and spouse Alane, Peter and spouse Shannon, Kathleen, and his grandchildren Nicole, Meagan, Joshua, Katie, and Mia, his brother Pasquale and sisters Gloria and Jeanette. The Mastan family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of 7 west at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Melanie and Joe from Silverado hospice, Dr. Lagrelius, and to the many family and friends that have been there to support Peter and his family. He enriched all of our lives and everyone will miss him dearly. Visitation will take place Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Green Hills Memorial Park. Peter's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. John Fisher Church.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 20, 2019