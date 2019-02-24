|
|
01/17/1924 - 02/18/2019 Peter Lecko, 95 passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at The Village Health Care Center in Hemet, California. He was born on January 17, 1924 in Terryville, Connecticut, and was the son of the Alexander and Theodozia Rewak Lecko. He was married to the love of his life, Jo Proctor Lecko for 64 wonderful years before her passing in February 2018. Peter was a member of the US Army forces in WWII that participated in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate concentration camps in Europe. Post war, Peter worked 35 years as an Aeronautical Engineer where he proudly worked on the Mercury and Apollo space missions. Pete and Jo lived in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA for 28 years, retired to Murrieta, CA for 24 years, then settled in Hemet, CA in 2016. Peter and Jo were very active members of the Colony and Rolling Hills Golf Clubs and won many awards as a husband and wife team. Peter was deeply spiritual, loved philosophy and history. Preceded in death was his wife Jo Ann Lecko, sisters Justina Kielec, Mary Norton and brothers Alexander and Konstanty Lecko. Surviving are son, Jerry Lecko and daughters, Linda Otos and Leslie Vuoso: brother, Walter Lecko; 6 grandchildren. Services will be private Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 24, 2019