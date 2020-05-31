1935 - 2020 Long time California resident Peter Ries passed away peacefully in Sonoma County on April 25, 2020. The son of Hans and Margot Ries, citizens of Berlin, Germany and Britain, Peter was born in Singapore during World War II. By way of Japan, he and his parents eventually made their way to Los Angeles, the place that became home. Peter graduated from Hollywood High and later the University of California Riverside. He became an administrator for the City of Los Angeles and later retired to pursue other interests including real estate development, fly fishing, oenology and the collection of Native American crafts. Politics and the support of organizations such as Amnesty International, the Alzheimer's Association, various environmental groups, human rights and arts organizations remained important to Peter throughout his life. These interests were shared by his companion and soul mate, Olga Maser Morgan, who preceded him in death in Rancho Palos Verdes in 2010. After her death, he returned to the northern California community of Glen Ellen, a place he had known and loved for many years. An avid walker and naturalist, he was a frequent visitor to Jack London State Park. Peter will be remembered for his many fine qualities including compassion, generosity and optimism. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and those who knew him. In accordance with Peter's wishes, his remains will be scattered in the South Bay. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 31, 2020.