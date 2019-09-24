|
|
07/17/1928 - 09/13/2019 Petra (Frias) Mendoza passed away peacefully on September 13th, 2019 with her caregivers of Silver & Grey, in Torrance, CA. Petra was born July 17,1928 in Puntenney, AZ. Petra later made her way with her family to CA where she made San Pedro her home for 65 years. Petra is preceded in death by her husband George Ellis Sr., parents Encarnacion and Juana Frias, brothers Carmen, Angel, Felix and Jesse Frias, sisters Rosa Sapien, Mary Schaeffer and Alice Rivera. She is survived by her son Robert Padilla (Elizabeth), granddaughter Nicole Padilla (Adam), 3 great-grandchildren, brother Guadalupe (Bertha) Frias, sisters Connie (Eddie) Reyes, Lucy (Larry) Hernandez, AZ. She was loved by her many family members (nieces & nephews) in Arizona and California. Petra enjoyed traveling to many places, with her favorite being Las Vegas. She was always lucky on the slot machines - saving her coins for each trip. She collected dolls, jewelry and magnets in her travels. Her favorite joy was spending time with her family in CA and AZ. Visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro Wednesday, Sept. 25th, 2019 5:00pm-8:00pm and Funeral Service at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel in San Pedro on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 10:30am, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 24, 2019