June 15, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2019 Philip Daigneault, a long time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, died at home on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Philip was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on June 15, 1939 and moved across the country with his family. When he was a young child they settled in Southern California and never left. He met Lorraine Olivero when he went with a friend to her 16th birthday party and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past August. With a young family started, Philip worked full time and went to night school to get his law degree. He was a partner of Daigneault, Abel & Daigneault, a law practice in Torrance, California he founded with his sister, Marlene Abel, and brother Taylor Daigneault. Until more recently, Philip was a big personality and litigation suited him. He loved to work and to spend time with his grandkids. Luckily, as he would tell you, his grandkids were all perfect in every way. He loved spending time with them and the feeling was mutual. Philip liked to have fun. He loved annual trips to Lake Tahoe with his family and friends, and to be outside. He loved to sail, hike, ride bikes (he completed several Century rides) and to go to the beach. He also liked to play craps and go to the track to bet on races. He took other occasional trips, but did not love to travel. He thought Southern California was the best place to be and didn't understand why people would ever want to leave. Philip is survived by his wife, Lorraine Daigneault (Olivero), his brother and sister, his children Philip Daigneault, Michelle Daigneault and Nicole Rizzo (Daigneault), their spouses, his beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley and Derek Daigneault, Brian and Emma Houle and Sophie and Stella Rizzo, his nieces and nephews, as well as other extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Pauline Daigneault, his sister Roseline Warren and his nephew Brian Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Richstone Family Center. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center's website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family a message or to share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 5, 2020