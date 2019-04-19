Nov. 13, 1935 - April 12, 2019 Phillip Gravett, 83, passed away peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer on April 12, 2019. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on 11-3-1935 by mother Alice and father Clarence Gravett, and was the second child of 12 children. Phillip was a graduate of San Pedro High School where he played basketball and was later inducted into San Pedro High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1963 he was presented with the Army's Good Conduct Medal and received an Honorable Discharge. He later married the love of his life Dortha in 1963 and had two children, Kimberly and Neven. Phil was one of the original sixteen Black Marine Clerks to integrate to ILWU Local 63 in 1968 where he worked for 42 years. In recognition of his achievements on the waterfront, he was honored by the Harry Bridges Institute of Southern area committee on March 27, 1997, before retiring in 2009. Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on April 22nd at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th St. San Pedro, 90731. Services will be held at City of Refuge on April 23rd at 11am 14527 San Pedro St. Gardena, 90248. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary