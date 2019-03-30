July 17, 1925 - March 29, 2019 Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Phillip Louis Guglielmo, 93, son of Aniello and Emma Guglielmo was born in San Pedro on July 17, 1925. He is survived by sons Neil Guglielmo (Laurie) Nick Guglielmo (Sandy) and daughters Ann D'Amato (Andy) and Nancy Wolhaupter (John) and precious grandchildren, Neil (Laura), Patrick, Philip (Sherri), David (Katy) Kristi, Ashley (Henk), Nicholas (Brittany), Robyn, Paul (Aniela), Frank (Cheryl), Brian, Katie and great grandchildren Noah, Isabella, Jessica, Ryan, Charlie, Madeline, Lauren Bea, Charlotte, Daniel, Jack, Elena, Vivenne, Jeanie and Maverick. Phillip was a commercial fisherman for 70 years and loved the ocean. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and came home to meet the love of his life, Beatrice Canetti Guglielmo. His many passions in life were spending time with his family and friends especially cooking delicious meals and hosting the holiday dinners. He was a member of the San Pedro Elks Club and Italian Catholic Federation. Phillip now joins that select group of the Greatest Generation. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at McNerney's Mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by the rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be officiated at Mary Star of the Sea Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will be conducted at Green Hills immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in his memory be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School. In addition to his immediate family, Phillip is survived by his sisters Mary Dzida (Mike) and Rose Lamoureaux (Bernie), sister in laws Delores Guglielmo and Ann Canetti, brother in law Joseph Borek, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary