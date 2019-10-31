Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Barberic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Barberic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August 19, 1921 - October 20, 2019 Phyllis Tsark Barberic was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Hee Hook and Kim Tai Tsark and was the youngest of eight children. She moved to the Mainland in 1939 and raised six children in Manhattan Beach, California. In 1997 she moved to Redondo Beach. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, volunteering, shopping and seeing her grandchildren's events. In 1995, she was accepted and joined the Manhattan Beach Police Department as a member of the Victims Assistant Team. She was blessed with 6 children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 10am at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes CA. A luncheon will follow at a nearby venue.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now