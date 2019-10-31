|
August 19, 1921 - October 20, 2019 Phyllis Tsark Barberic was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Hee Hook and Kim Tai Tsark and was the youngest of eight children. She moved to the Mainland in 1939 and raised six children in Manhattan Beach, California. In 1997 she moved to Redondo Beach. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, volunteering, shopping and seeing her grandchildren's events. In 1995, she was accepted and joined the Manhattan Beach Police Department as a member of the Victims Assistant Team. She was blessed with 6 children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held on Sunday, November 3, at 10am at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes CA. A luncheon will follow at a nearby venue.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 31, 2019