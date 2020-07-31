1/2
Phyllis Iacono
08/13/1950 - 07/17/2020 Phyllis Iacono passed away peacefully at sunset, due to unexpected complications from a stem cell transplant, on Friday, July 17, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on August 13, 1950 in San Pedro, CA. where she remained a longtime resident. Preceded in death, her parents Salvatore and Emily LoGrande, and her beloved grandson, Drew Nicholas Iacono. She is survived by her children, Deanna Iacono and John (Nicole) Iacono and their father, Jerry Iacono; two grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Iacono; her sister, Joanne Grieco (Rocco), and brothers, Tommy (Penny) LoGrande, Angelo (Patti) LoGrande; thirteen nieces and nephews and their families. Phyllis owned and operated Hometown Paint & Wallpaper for over 10 years and worked in the medical field before retirement. Over the past five years, Phyllis had been living her best life with family and friends in the Palm Springs area. As a member and treasurer of various clubs, she also had many other passions including gardening, decorating, photography, a love for travel, especially her yearly trips to Hawaii, but most of all, she loved to dance. It was impossible to get her off the dance floor. Phyllis was the most beautiful person inside and out, one-of-a-kind, a true blessing, and she would do anything for anyone in need. Her legacy will continue to live on with all who loved her. Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial with family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 12:30pm at Green Hills Memorial Park at the Pacifica North Building. We wish to give her a proper Catholic Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution, in her memory, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 31, 2020.
