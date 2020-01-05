|
|
Jan. 8, 1913 - Dec. 25, 2019 Polita Martinez Flores, entered Eternal Life peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 25, 2019, in San Pedro, CA at the age of 106. Born in Douglas, Arizona she moved to San Pedro with her parents Gregorio Flores and Victoria Martinez Flores, who preceded her in death. A 100 year resident of San Pedro, Polita took pride in being a 46 year employee of Van Camp Seafood Company, serving in the cannery as a Floor Lady. She is survived by Loving Nieces and Nephews. A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at McNerney's Mortuary at 570 West Fifth Street, San Pedro from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 5, 2020