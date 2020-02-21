|
Polly passed away peacefully on the 6th of January surrounded by her family after battling many years with the little-known disease Sarcoidosis and Congestive Heart disease.
Polly was born on March 2,1956 in Evansville, Indiana to Theodore "Ted" and Nettie "Jane" Beach. The family moved to the Del Aire neighborhood of Hawthorne, CA in 1961 and later bought and moved into the well-known local 'landmark' big red barn, across the street from the Hawthorne water tower and Hawthorne YMCA.
During her youth she served on the Hawthorne City Council as a Youth Commissioner. She also followed her father's masonic heritage by joining the masonic youth groups of Job's Daughter's and Rainbow Girls. Polly was a majority member of Hawthorne Bethel #30 of Job's Daughters International as well as Past Worth Advisor of Hawthorne Assembly #70 International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Both Masonic Youth Orders where she learned to be a community leader and began her life of service.
After graduating Hawthorne High School in 1974, Polly went on to study fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, graduating FIDM in 1978. Her passion for design lead to a career in clothing design for companies such as Jan-Sue, Milson of CA. and Mattel Toys. Polly then switched gears and worked at Northrup Grumman Corporation as an administrative assistant, later working for Ebsco Industries in El Segundo as an account representative.
In 1975 Polly met Greg Martens, a young marine from Chicago. Greg and Polly were married in 1977 and have two beautiful daughters, Andrea "Andi" and Kathryn "Kat".
As the girls grew up, Polly served as a soccer coach and referee as well as becoming involved in Girl Scouts. Never one to ever slow down, Polly also became a member of the Order of Eastern Star and continued with Hawthorne Rainbow for Girls as a Board Member for over ten years. In 1990, Polly took on the role of Mother Advisor of Hawthorne Rainbow #70 after her Mother Jane Beach stepped down, preserving the Beach family role of youth advisors to young women in the City of Hawthorne. She served in this advisory role through 1996. Polly's devotion to the Order of Rainbow for Girls, and her local community service led to her being recognized by the International Order of Rainbow for Girls when they bestowed their highest honor to her. She was awarded the Grand Cross of Color recognizing her selfless acts of giving to the community. You could often see Polly at the Rainbow Girls food booth at the Hawthorne Community Fair, their Fireworks Stand, and their monthly "chuck wagon" at the TRW Swapmeet, cooking up hamburgers and chili. Throughout the years she has served countless dinners along with fund raising and traveled throughout the state representing Hawthorne Rainbow proudly.
After serving Hawthorne Rainbow, Polly also served as Council Member of El Segundo Bethel #295 of Job's Daughters International. Throughout the years Polly went on to serve numerous times in Eastern Star as Worth Matron, most recently of Fuchsia Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Polly also became was a member of the Order of Amaranth and the Order of White Shrine.
In 2015 after many years of sewing dresses for others, Polly passion for fashion drove her to open her own business, Radishlady Designs, where she made purses, bags, Fraternal evening gowns, bridal dresses and more. Polly was always happy sitting behind a sewing machine while listening to the Rolling Stones or the Beach Boys. Polly also enjoyed sharing stories with members of Cougartown and reminiscing on the good old days.
Polly is survived by her husband Greg Martens, Daughters Andrea DeWitt (Robert), Kathryn Martens (Krys), and her beautiful Grand-daughter Alea DeWitt as well as many Fraternal brothers and sisters of the Masonic Orders.
A Celebration of Polly's Life will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday March 1st at El Segundo Masonic Center at 520 Main Street in El Segundo. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Memory of Polly Martens to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research. stopsarcoidosis.rallybound.org/PollyMartens or 312-341-0500 Email: [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2020