06/13/1935 - 08/17/2020 Rachel Acosta, age 85, passed away quietly on August 17th, 2020. Upon her passing she leaves behind her husband of over 60 years, Angel; along with her beloved children, Lupe (Charlie), Janet (Robert), Nick (Mary), Mark (Jane) and Tricia (Pat). She was also a grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother to 3. She also leaves behind her brothers, Tony and Manuel Alvarez. Rachel was a woman of distinct character, great courage, dedication, a sense of righteousness, who never wavered in her personal convictions and always thankful for her blessings, as she never took anything for granted but always appreciating what she had. Truly a woman who demonstrated a great example of humility, always staying the course, fighting the good fight. Rachel was a woman of action, as she loved the outdoors by participation in waterskiing, camping, golfing and she especially loved softball, bowling and walking. She had an endless amount of energy until her bout with ALS, in which she finally succumbed in her untimely final battle for life. Rachel worked at Torrance Elementary School for over 40 years and received special recognition for her service. A woman respected by the community that she lived and served, Pueblo, Rachel was involved in community and charity events within her church for many years. She will be missed surely; however, her memory will live on as an example to those who follow in her footsteps. The family wishes memorial contributions be made in her honor to the ALS Association: http://web.als.org/goto/RachelAcosta