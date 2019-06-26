|
March 1, 1929 - June 12, 2019 Rafael passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 90. Rafael was born in Zacapu Michoac n, Mexico on March 1, 1929 to Rafael & Carmen Aguilar. Rafael came to Redondo Beach and started working in the construction field where he learned different aspects of the job, framing, finishing & cement. He was a long time resident Redondo Beach, this is where he met the love of his life, Juanita Leon, And were married for 70 years from April of 1948 until his passing. Rafael (Dad) loved to cook there was always a competition to see who could make the best salsa, dad or mom, he also loved going on trips, especially to Las Vegas or to the local casinos or the doughnut shop AKA church. Dad was a very generous man he would do anything for you and give you anything you needed. He loved his family, especially all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren He is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael & Carmen Aguilar; brother, Ruben Aguilar; sister, Antonia Heredia; daughter, Teresa Finn; grandson, Lawrence Hernandez and son-in-law, Robert Hernandez He is survived by his wife, Juanita Aguilar; daughter, Carmen Hernandez; his son, Rafael Aguilar (Anna); 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and forever be in our hearts. Funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 244 Prospect Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA at 10:00am on Friday, June 28, 2019 Inurnment following At Pacific Crest Cemetery
Published in Daily Breeze on June 26, 2019