01/24/1939 - 09/01/2020 Ralph Peter Galante (age 81) passed away from Parkinson disease on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in San Pedro, CA. Ralph was Born on January 24, 1939 in San Pedro. He was the son of Ralph Galante, an immigrant from Ischia, Italy and Lucy Theresa (DiMeglio) Galante from San Pedro. He is the brother to Nancy Vezzuto, Gerald Galante (deceased), Anna Canetti, & Linda Webster. He graduated from Mary Star High School in 1957 and from Long Beach City College. He was self employed in his Custom Cabinet & Contracting business for over 55 years. He built all his homes and enjoyed his home in Rancho Palos Verdes and his cabin in Green Valley Lake, CA. His true passion was wood working and it showed in his craftmanship. He coached many years of girls' softball and little league baseball. He especially treasured special times with his many friends. He was a member of the San Pedro Wednesday Club. He is remembered for his love of children, nature, Italian opera, Notre Dame Football and New York Yankees Baseball. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne of 59 years and their five children: Suzanne Galante, Sheryl (Brian) Mosich, Michelle (Rob) Ralph, Ralph Galante Jr, Lisa Ann Galante, twelve grandchildren: Morgan, Brian-Jr, Jordan, Robbie, Raquel, Grace, Ralph-III, Anna, Pablo, Georgio, Isabella, Julian-Jr, and three great grandchildren: Ryker, Ryann, & Winnie Rose. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305; American Cancer Society
, San Pedro Relay For Life
, 100 Corporate Pointe Suite 350, Culver City, CA 90230