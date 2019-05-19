Ralph (Bud) Rider Logan December 29, 1934 - May 8, 2019 Ralph R. (Bud) Logan, age 84, passed away at his home in Rolling Hills Estates, CA surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1934 in Pasadena, CA to Ernest and Angela (Rider) Logan and is survived by 4 sisters and 1 brother. Ralph attended schools in Los Angeles, graduating in 1953 from Los Angeles High and in 1957 with an Engineering Degree from UCLA. On June 1, 1957, he married Lorraine Margaret Larson and had 2 daughters, Deborah (Gary) Pfahler and Lorrie (Bob) Armstrong. He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years Lorraine, 2 grandchildren, Jonathan (Danielle) and Jason Pfahler, and 2 great-grandchildren, Autumn and Frank Pfahler. Ralph and his brother Joseph were the owners of B & W Tile Company, a manufacturing and sales facility of ceramic tile which sold products nationally. He faithfully worked there for over 60 years, retiring at age 82. Ralph was very active with his church. Ralph and Lorraine were members of the Rolling Hills Covenant Church for over 53 years. Ralph succumbed to lung disease in his home after a long battle. His family will miss him dearly, but we know we one day will be reunited with him in heaven. A memorial service to honor Ralph's life will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Rolling Hills Covenant Church, north campus. Interment will be at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alpine Covenant Children's Camp or Rolling HIlls Covenant Church would be requested by the family. Green Hills Mortuary / Memorial Park 27501 South Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Published in Daily Breeze on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary