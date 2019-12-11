|
09/01/1927 - 12/04/2019 Ralph David Scriba of Palos Verdes Estates, CA passed away on December 4th 2019 in his beloved home at the age of 92. Ralph Scriba embodied the entrepreneurial American dream. His self-made success story humbly began in Troy Grove Illinois on September 1st 1927. Born to Leo Scriba and Lucy Finley, Ralph's undeniable work ethic was established from an early age while working on the Mendota family farm. Ralph proudly enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served on multiple naval destroyers. Following his discharge, Ralph graduated from La Salle-Peru-Oglesby Jr. College in 1951. It is during this time that Ralph met Loraine Jablonski of Peru Ill., whom he wed on October 14, 1950. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. A job with Douglas Aircraft in 1952 brought Ralph and Loraine to Los Angeles, California, where they started their family and happily remained for nearly seven decades. Their daughter, Deborah Lynn Scriba (Soldner) was born in 1954, followed by their son James David Scriba in 1955. In 1956, Ralph founded the aerospace engineering and manufacturing company, Swift-Cor out of his own garage. Under Ralph's direction, Swift-Cor went on to establish itself as a leading producer of quality components for the aerospace industry, such as Boeing. It later branched into producing business IT equipment as well. After 43 years in business, Ralph sold Swift-Cor in 2000. By that time the company had grown to over 300 employees and 150,000 square feet of manufacturing floor in Gardena, CA. Ralph did not believe in retirement. Through Scriba Enterprises, he devoted the next two decades to growing a sizable collection of industrial properties, office buildings and multi-family real estate in California, Arizona and Texas. Perhaps his most fulfilling endeavor and greatest pride was philanthropy. The Ralph Scriba Family Foundation enthusiastically gifted to causes close to Ralph and Loraine's heart: Peninsula Senior's Center Scriba Family Building, H.E.L.P, Community's Child, Torrance Memorial, IVCC, LA Biomed, amongst many others. Entrepreneurship and philanthropy paled in comparison to his most cherished role as family patriarch. Charity and mentorship began at home, and he took enormous pride in his role as grandfather to Lacey Mathis, Michael Soldner and Daniel Scriba. Noble, generous and funny, Ralph was a force of kindness who truly aspired to make everyone's day a bit brighter. He loved golf, a member of Rolling Hills Country Club for over 30 years and Palos Verdes Country Club. He played weekly with Loraine until the end. Ralph was energized by his work. He could always be found cheerfully plugging away behind his desk at the Scriba Building in Malaga Cove or having coffee with The Breakfast Club of which he was a member for 38 years. Ralph Scriba will be greatly missed by his wife Loraine Scriba, daughter Deborah Soldner, son James Scriba, son-in-law Jerry Soldner, grandchildren Lacey Mathis, Michael Soldner, Daniel Scriba, sister Fern Hallett and the numerous who called Ralph family and friend. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Wednesday December 11th from 5-7pm. 27501 S Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes CA 90275.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 11, 2019