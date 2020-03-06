Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
1969 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ramon Lopez on February 29, 2020. Ramon was born in Torrance on July 1, 1969 and attended Torrance schools. He became a technical guru in the plumbing industry and could solve just about any problem that was thrown at him!

After dating for 3 years, he married the love of his life, Irene, and they were married for 23 -1/2 years. Ramon's pride and joy were their three sons, Ramon, Alejandro and Marcos. The sun rose and set on his family – it was evident to all who knew him that his wife and sons came before anything else. Ramon's other loves were his pooches - Rosie, Bella and Chapo, fishing, The Lakers and The Los Angeles Dodgers! Before his illness, they attended games whenever possible.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Irene; sons, Ramon, Alejandro and Marcos; his father, Ramon. He was predeceased by his mother, Rose Mary and his sister, Estrella. After a long illness with complications from diabetes and kidney disease, Ramon is now at rest.

Please join us for a viewing and Memorial service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 5:00PM at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 6, 2020
