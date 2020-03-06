|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ramon Lopez on February 29, 2020. Ramon was born in Torrance on July 1, 1969 and attended Torrance schools. He became a technical guru in the plumbing industry and could solve just about any problem that was thrown at him!
After dating for 3 years, he married the love of his life, Irene, and they were married for 23 -1/2 years. Ramon's pride and joy were their three sons, Ramon, Alejandro and Marcos. The sun rose and set on his family – it was evident to all who knew him that his wife and sons came before anything else. Ramon's other loves were his pooches - Rosie, Bella and Chapo, fishing, The Lakers and The Los Angeles Dodgers! Before his illness, they attended games whenever possible.
Ramon is survived by his wife, Irene; sons, Ramon, Alejandro and Marcos; his father, Ramon. He was predeceased by his mother, Rose Mary and his sister, Estrella. After a long illness with complications from diabetes and kidney disease, Ramon is now at rest.
Please join us for a viewing and Memorial service on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 5:00PM at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 6, 2020