Ramona G. Balk
Oct. 6, 1952 - July 16, 2020 Ramona passed away after a month-long struggle with the Corona Virus. She was born in San Diego, CA. Ramona married Dean Balk on March 7, 1970. While Dean was in the Navy, they traveled the world together for 22 years, until he retired in October 1990. They then made their home in Torrance, CA. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend. Ramona was a very caring person and everyone she met loved and looked up to her. She was involved with the Navy Ombudsman program and received many awards for her great work in helping people. She was a receptionist for over 30 years. She loved roses, listening to Elvis and going to Taylor Swift concerts with her daughter and granddaughter. She was a dedicated Mother and Grandmother; no pain or sickness would keep her away from any event her children or grandchildren had she was always there. She made everyone feel so special and would turn every negative into a positive. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dean Balk; three children, Deana DeReza of Wilmington, CA, Josh Balk of San Pedro, CA and Jason Balk of Arizona City, AZ; son-in-law, Albert DeReza; daughter-in-law, Joanna Balk; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Elisia, Jordan, Priscilla, Jason Jr, Taylor, Shanna, Albert, Zoey and Julius; 2 great grandchildren, Sophie and Mila. She will be so missed by all, especially her grandchildren, with whom she had a special bond.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

0 entries
