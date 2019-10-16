Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Scott Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall (Randy) Scott Gay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall (Randy) Scott Gay Obituary
Randall (Randy) Scott Gay Aug. 19, 1962 - Sept. 26, 2019 Randall (Randy) Scott Gay, beloved son of Charles and Gail (Reddick) Gay, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 57. He was well known for his carpentry skills and his love for fishing, which he shared with many friends. He is survived by his parents; daughters, Hannah Gay and Emma Hagan; sister, Susan Wade; brother in-law, Daren Wade; and nephews, Delaware and Bennett Wade. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ocean View Baptist Church, 1900 S. Western Ave, San Pedro with a Reception immediately following. In addition, there will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Royal Palms Beach on Paseo del Mar St, San Pedro. This was one of Randy's favorite places, especially at sundown. There will be food and music as we remember Randy.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.