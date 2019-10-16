|
Randall (Randy) Scott Gay Aug. 19, 1962 - Sept. 26, 2019 Randall (Randy) Scott Gay, beloved son of Charles and Gail (Reddick) Gay, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 57. He was well known for his carpentry skills and his love for fishing, which he shared with many friends. He is survived by his parents; daughters, Hannah Gay and Emma Hagan; sister, Susan Wade; brother in-law, Daren Wade; and nephews, Delaware and Bennett Wade. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ocean View Baptist Church, 1900 S. Western Ave, San Pedro with a Reception immediately following. In addition, there will be a "Celebration of Life" memorial on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Royal Palms Beach on Paseo del Mar St, San Pedro. This was one of Randy's favorite places, especially at sundown. There will be food and music as we remember Randy.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 16, 2019