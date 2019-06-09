|
6/29/1957 - 6/1/2019 Randy Wayne Angel, age 61, a proud lifelong resident of Torrance, CA, passed away on June 1st, 2019, at Little Company of Mary Hospital. Randy was born on June 29, 1957, to Sara and Dale Angel. He attended North High School, where he played baseball and football, and was also involved with the school's newspaper. His passion for journalism continued as he held numerous positions for the newspaper at El Camino College, pursued a Journalism major at San Diego State then was a dedicated employee at the Easy Reader newspaper for thirty years. As the Sports Editor, he covered all types of South Bay events which allowed him to interview numerous newsmakers, players and coaches. Randy's upbeat and positive style gained the trust and respect of those he encountered which created lifelong friendships on and off the field. Randy is survived by his mother Sara Pursche, stepfather Roy Pursche, daughters Sara and Elyse, and brother Bruce. He was predeceased by his father, Dale Angel. A celebration of his life will be held June 22nd from 1pm-4pm at Torrance First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Junior Seau Foundation.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 9, 2019