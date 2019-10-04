|
|
Nov. 22, 1939 - Sept. 30, 2019 Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Ratko Tomasevich, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2019. He died as he had lived, with his family and friends by his side. He was born on November 22, 1939, in the village of Pasman in Croatia and was the son of Blaz and Antona Tomasevic. In 1965, at the age of 25, he married his sweetheart, Slavka Bacinic. In 1970, he immigrated to San Pedro with his wife and their two children, Radmila and Miro. In this new land of opportunity, he embarked on a career as a meat cutter for local markets such as McCowan's Market, and South Shores Meat Shop until his retirement in 2002. Over those years Ratko befriended many members of his community. He was an exceptional father and didi who gave his family, friends, and his four grandchildren, Nicolina, Marina, Siena, and Luka his unconditional love. He was a jack of all trades and on any given day could be found working on wood projects in his garage. Unselfishly he gave much of his time to family and friends and made them many beautifully crafted home projects. His nickname was "Boss," and he had a real knack for humor. His meals and his barbecues were the envy of neighbors and San Pedrans alike. He is predeceased by his brother Ivan and sister Davorka. He is survived by his loving wife Slavka, daughter Radmila (Louie), son Miro (Tatiana), grandchildren Nicolina, Marina, Siena, Luka, and several other loving nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2019