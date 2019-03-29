July 18, 1927 - March 25, 2019 Raul, age 91, of San Pedro, CA, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 18, 1927 in San Pedro, CA. At 18, Raul joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany during World War II. Upon completion of his time in service, he returned home and enrolled in classes at Los Angeles Harbor College where he earned his Associates of Arts degree and also met the love of his life. Raul married Elvira Ramirez on Feb 23, 1952. The couple began raising their four children, Susan (Anguiano), Alfred, Sandra (Huerta), and Robert in Wilmington, CA. They later moved to their home in San Pedro, CA in 1972 where they remained until their final days. Raul worked for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft (Boeing) in Long Beach, CA as a Flight Inspector for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1990. Raul was the loving grandpa of Rachel, Jennifer, Rebecca, Joseph, Juliette, Carli, and Madison; and adoring great-grandpa of Anthony, Gabriel, Lulu, Michael, Tristan, and Noah. Raul, the oldest of 11 children, was preceded in death by his younger brothers Joe, Louie and Charlie. He is survived by his 7 other younger siblings Evangelina (Garcia), Lambert, Pat (Garcia), Popeye, Maria (Ralph), Ernie and Elizabeth (Castaneda). Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, beginning at 5pm at All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 with the Rosary starting at 6:30pm. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11am at All Souls Mortuary. Committal Service and Reception to directly follow. Visit www.allsoulsmortuary.com. All Souls Mortuary - German Reyna. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary