Ray Shugers Roulette, devoted family man and natural leader, departed this life on August 31, 2020 at age 88 while recovering from heart surgery. Ray was born at Centinela Hospital in Inglewood, CA. He attended Inglewood High School and University of Redlands, and graduated from UCLA. Ray worked for the LAUSD for 38 years as a math teacher and administrator. He married his 4th grade childhood sweetheart, Gail Ruth, on July 18, 1953, in University Methodist Church at USC. After a brief stint in the Army, they settled in Inglewood for 17 years, moving to Torrance 50 years ago. Ray excelled early, winning a Big Blue Tricycle (!) in an Inglewood Centinela Days race. He ran track in school, earned "honor cadet" at CMA, and enjoyed tennis. Ray was an avid reader, loved backpacking, traveling, music/singing, and everything science. He supported many charities and local school programs. His leadership began as a teen YMCA summer camp counselor. He was president of many organizations: high school, professional, Los Cancioneros, Methodist Church committees, AFS, and Torrance Sister City Association, but his favorite volunteer job was chairman of church family camp. Ray is predeceased by brother, George; and leaves the love of his life, Gail, wife of 67 years; daughter, Diane (Mac) Ortega; son, Mark (Peggy); adored grandchildren Mary (Jay) Newman; Annie Ortega; Erin (Robbie) Mills; Colleen Ortega; Ryan; 5 greats; and brothers Bill and John. Ray lived life to the fullest and cherished family and special friendships, planning many reunions. He will be fondly remembered for his laugh, warm hugs, and ready smile. He was a model of integrity, positive attitude, generosity, and caring. Ray will be sorely missed by many. A gathering of immediate family has been held, with a possible larger memorial in the future. Donations in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, Children of the Night, or the American Red Cross.