Ray Ryyth passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes. Ray had just celebrated his 94th birthday with his family. Born in Rock Lake, North Dakota and raised in Rolla, Ray, son of Ernest and Ethel (Junyunen), who were immigrants from Finland and worked for the rich farmlands of North Dakota supplying grains of wheat, barley and flax during the war years. As a young man, he moved to California, met and wed his loving wife, Elizabeth (Buzynski). They lived in Torrance and together with his partners, Joe Saba and Joffre Marcil, owned and operated Sheetronics (a sheet metal shop) in Torrance.
Ray was active at Saint James Catholic Church, the Torrance Elks and the Torrance Air Shows. He loved the Lakers, golf, baseball, skiing, fishing, horseshoes and barbecuing. They enjoyed their cabin in Big Bear and loved to travel. Ray loved animals.
Ray was predeceased in death by his parents, Ernest, Ethel and stepmother, Anna. Also his sister June (Bud) Holum. Ray is survived by his brothers, Rudy (Helen), Bill and Delmer; his sons, Ron (Lynn), Gary (Kathy); grandchildren, Kyle and Kayla; nephews, nieces and cousins throughout the U.S. and Finland.
Rosary services will be held at 1:15 followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with a celebration of life Reception to follow. A private interment will be held at Holy Cross at a later date. Please donate to in Ray's name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 17, 2019