12/20/1935 - 03/21/2020 Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Rayka Mannino, 84, on March 21, 2020 in Lancaster, California. Rayka was born December 20, 1935 in Kukljica, Croatia to Kresevan and Boska Yasa. Rayka was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Thomas "Tommy" Mannino. She is survived by her children Cathy Mannino, Mary Ann Mannino (Stacy Reith), Danny Mannino (Lea), granddaughters Jaclyn Kopnisky (Dane), Dianna Smith, grandson Adrian Ridgely, great-granddaughters Vivian, Gwen and Ellie. Rayka emigrated to the United States in 1953 and settled in San Pedro. She was forever grateful to the Vulin family for sponsoring her and her family. One day while riding the local bus she met the bus driver "Tommy", they fell in love, were married on June 11, 1955. Raised their children in San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes. Owned several restaurants throughout the years, but she was the proudest of Mannino's Restaurant on 6th Street in San Pedro. Her passion was cooking, baking, catering, bingo, gardening, traveling and she loved to dance (now dancing in heaven with Tommy). She was happiest cooking and entertaining her family and friends. She also cooked and fed the homeless for several years, she loved to see the smiles and the comfort it brought, she would say "no one should ever go hungry". Our family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers, you all were a blessing and we know mom touched your hearts. Blowing kisses to you in heaven, love you mom, gram, you will be greatly missed. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions that we are all facing, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We ask in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Rayka Mannino to The ARK of SC www.thearkofsc.org A cause very near and dear to our family and her granddaughter Jaclyn.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 30, 2020