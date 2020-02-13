|
|
Feb. 13, 1928 - Jan. 4, 2020 Ray was born in Chicago, Ilinois and grew up in Park Ridge. He volunteered for the Army in 1946 and served in the First Cavalry. Upon his return home, he attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1952 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Zenith Radio for a time, helping to develop color TV. Few programs were broadcast in color, so they watched Howdy Doody a lot. In 1956 he came to Califronia to work for Ramo Wooldridge/Space Technology Laboratories, where he was a communications specialist. He met his future wife there in 1963. They were married in 1965. Later in his career he worked at the Aerospace Corporation. His last project before retiring in 1991 was GPS. Ray was a hands on father and grandfather during a time when that was not common. He helped to instill a strong sense of right and wrong, generosity, commitment and the value of family. He was passionate about doing his part for the world being a better place for the future, politically and environmentally, especially for his grandchildren. He supported liberal causes and could be seen later in his retirement on the corner of Hawthorne and Silver Spur in Palos Verdes with Occupy PV. He was an avid stamp collector and even wrote a stamp collector's program for the computer called Stamp Cat. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; their son, Greg and his family (wife, Joanne, sons, Thomas, Michael & Peter) and their daughter Barbara and her family (Dennis Kuntz, children, Anna and Dylan). Ray passed peacefully at home on the afternoon of January 4, 2020 with his family by his side.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 13, 2020