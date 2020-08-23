1/
Raymond Mack
May 31, 1934 - Aug 16, 2020 Raymond Mack, a 40 year resident of the Torrance/Redondo Beach Area, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Torrance, CA. He was born in Oswego, New York on May 31, 1934. He was 86 when he died. Raymond, known as Ray by his friends and family, served in the Navy in the mid 1950's and worked for GE in the Syracuse, NY area for 15 years. While residing in Baldwinsville, NY, Ray was a member of the Mason Society, achieving the level of 7th degree. For the next 25 years, he worked as a Configuration Manager for the Xerox Corporation, which took Ray and his family first to Rochester, NY and in 1973 to the So. CA area. Ray's hobbies included 40+ years of bowling and a love for playing Bridge. He was one of the founding owners of South Bay Bridge Club and served as a manager of the South Bay Bridge Club during his retirement. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Carla Sebaski, and sons, Bradley Mack, David Mack and Steven Mack; and step sons Dave Locke, Greg Locke and Kevin Depee; as well as 15 grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Florence (Price) Mack; his brother, Edward Mack; his wives, Joan (Thurow), Dorothy (Locke) and Anita (Depee); as well as his daughter, Jolene Fahey, and son, Daniel Mack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.lafoodbank.org/tag/south-bay. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions' website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family a message, share a memory, or to obtain instructions for the Virtual Memorial (date TBD).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions- White & Day Center
901 Torrance Blvd
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 792-7575
