June 17, 1930 - July 9, 2019 Rebeca Munoz peacefully passed away at the age of 89 on July 9th of 2019. She was born on June 17th of 1930 in Chihuahua, Mexico. Rebeca emigrated to San Pedro, California in 1955 and enjoyed living there with her late husband, Osvaldo Munoz Sr. and her sons, Rene Landeros , Alex Landeros, Louie Landeros and Osvaldo Munoz Jr. Rebeca was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a sweet and gentle-spirit. She was proud to become a United States citizen in 1994 and also found satisfaction as a member of the Toberman Settlement House, as well as trips overseas with her husband, friends and family. Her wishes for a private service and burial was honored with warm regards by her loved ones. Our family would like to thank all our friends, family and Rebeca's caregivers for all the love and support these past months. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 31, 2019