|
|
11/09/1942 - 09/04/2019 Rebecca "Becky" Joan Rubio passed away on September 4, 2019, at the age of 76, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She was born on November 9, 1942, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was raised as an "Army Brat" all over the United States, as well as five years in Munich, Germany after WWII. In the mid-50s, she returned with her family to Southern California, settling at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro. She attended Dana Junior High, where she met many of her lifelong friends, and graduated from San Pedro High School in the Summer of 1960. In the Spring of 1960, Becky married her high school sweetheart, Rodolfo "Rudy" Rubio. Together, they had three children: Rhonda, Ryan aka "Rocky," and Raquel. Over the years, they had homes in San Pedro, Carson, Danville (in the San Francisco Bay Area), Mill Valley (in Marin County), and the desert near Palm Springs. When her children had reached school age, she joined the workforce, working in retail, as a telephone operator, and eventually creating quite a career as a top-selling "Pacesetter" at Nordstrom. Becky loved to get out and travel, including regular outings to the local beaches and the Colorado River in younger years, as well as many trips to Hawaii, North America, Central America, and Europe. She loved her family, cooking, decorating her homes (especially during holidays), movies, music, shopping, and always staying current with news. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Cole Unruh, and her son, Ryan Rubio. She is survived by her ex-husband, Rudy Rubio, her daughters, Rhonda Rubio-Ponce (Ricky) and Raquel Rubio, her granddaughters, Rachelle Gould (Mark), Andrea Harviston (Jasen), and Kelley Unruh, her grandson, Roman Rubio, 5 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, her sister, Barbara Cottom, her brother, David Singleton (Gloria), and their families. Services will be held for Rebecca/"Becky" on September 15, 2019, at 10:00am at Green Hills Memorial Chapel, 27501 S. Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. Funeral Home: Green Hills Mortuary and Memorial Chapel 27501 S. Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 13, 2019